Demolition on old hospital progresses in Quincy

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Work to demolish the old\ St. Mary's Hospital in Quincy is moving along.

Crews have demolished all but a smokestack and the main tower of the building. Many of the walls are gone on the building, leaving behind just the steel frame.

It's still unclear what Blessing Hospital plans to do with the property.

