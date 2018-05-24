Illini West's Artman recovering after being shot at state track meet

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WGEM) -- It turned out to be a fast day on the track for Illini West's Connor Artman, who's one of the area's top contenders for potentially more than one state championship.
It ended with a night Artman won't soon forget.
Artman was shot twice with a BB or pellet gun while he was taking a shower Thursday night on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
Artman told WGEM: "A kid came in and shot me twice through the shower curtain."
Artman is expected to make a full recovery in time for Saturday's finals. He qualified in four events: long jump, triple jump, 110 meter hurdles, and 300 meter hurdles.
The Illini West athletic department says the team has been moved to a hotel and university officials are investigating the incident.
