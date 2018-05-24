Illini West's Artman recovering after being shot at state track - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illini West's Artman recovering after being shot at state track meet

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Courtesy: Connor Artman Twitter account Courtesy: Connor Artman Twitter account

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WGEM) -- It turned out to be a fast day on the track for Illini West's Connor Artman, who's one of the area's top contenders for potentially more than one state championship.

It ended with a night Artman won't soon forget.

Artman was shot twice with a BB or pellet gun while he was taking a shower Thursday night on the Eastern Illinois University campus.

Artman told WGEM: "A kid came in and shot me twice through the shower curtain."

Artman is expected to make a full recovery in time for Saturday's finals. He qualified in four events: long jump, triple jump, 110 meter hurdles, and 300 meter hurdles.

The Illini West athletic department says the team has been moved to a hotel and university officials are investigating the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.