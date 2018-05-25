Memorial Day weekend events in the Tri-States

High gas prices have many Tri-State residents looking to spend this Memorial Day weekend close to home. Here are some events you can attend:

In Quincy, Gus Macker will celebrate its 28th year for the 3-on-3 basketball tournaments on both Saturday and Sunday. Indian Mounds Pool will open for the season on Saturday and John Michael Montgomery will perform Sunday night at the Oakley Lindsay Center. Also in Quincy, the Tri-State Pro-AM Golf Tournament will be held at Westview Golf Course on Memorial Day.

Hannibal will be kicking off the summer with the annual Twain on Main Festival, a two-day event that celebrates the works of Hannibal’s hometown hero, Mark Twain. Officials say, art, craft and merchandise vendors from across the country will be attending this year's festival. Twain on Main goes from Saturday to Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. each day.

In addition, communities all over the Tri-States will be honoring their fallen military heroes with their own memorial services. Below, we've compiled a list of these and other Memorial Day weekend events along with Tri-State travel information.

RELATED:

Safety, gas prices top of mind during holiday travel

Hundreds of volunteers set up flags at local veteran cemetery

Remembering a Tri-State native lost at sea

Missouri State Parks make effort to hire more veterans



Saturday, May 26

Sunday, May 27

Gus Macker Basketball - Washington Park, Quincy 8 a.m. to noon

8 a.m. to noon Twain On Main Festival -Historic Downtown Hannibal - 10 a.m.

- 10 a.m. Mound Prairie Cemetery Memorial - 2750 N 250th Ave, Liberty, Illinois - 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

- 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Memorial Day Sunday service - Mound Prairie Cemetery, Beverly, Illinois - 10:30 a.m.

- 10:30 a.m. Mendon Area Veteran's Memorial Dedication Ceremony - Chittenden Park, Mendon, Illinois - 1 p.m.

- 1 p.m. John Michael Montgomery with Lick Creek and Ira Dean Concert - Oakley Lindsay Center, Quincy - 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 28

Travel Information



