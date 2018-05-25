Memorial Day weekend events in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Memorial Day weekend events in the Tri-States

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
High gas prices have many Tri-State residents looking to spend this Memorial Day weekend close to home. Here are some events you can attend:

In Quincy, Gus Macker will celebrate its 28th year for the 3-on-3 basketball tournaments on both Saturday and Sunday. Indian Mounds Pool will open for the season on Saturday and John Michael Montgomery will perform Sunday night at the Oakley Lindsay Center. Also in Quincy, the Tri-State Pro-AM Golf Tournament will be held at Westview Golf Course on Memorial Day.

Hannibal will be kicking off the summer with the annual Twain on Main Festival, a two-day event that celebrates the works of Hannibal’s hometown hero, Mark Twain. Officials say, art, craft and merchandise vendors from across the country will be attending this year's festival. Twain on Main goes from Saturday to Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. each day.

In addition, communities all over the Tri-States will be honoring their fallen military heroes with their own memorial services. Below, we've compiled a list of these and other Memorial Day weekend events along with Tri-State travel information.

