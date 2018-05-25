Body found in Mississippi river near Keokuk identified

The Keokuk Police Department has reported that the body recovered Thursday from the Mississippi River near Keokuk has been identified.

Police stated that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Decedent Care Center has identified the body as Lance Coleman Davenport.

Davenport was reported as a missing person to the Burlington Police Department on May 20, police stated.

Police said the autopsy was being conducted Friday, but the report has not been released yet.