WGEM launches MeTV

WGEM announced Friday that America’s #1 All Classic TV Network is now on WGEM 10.4 with the debut of MeTV Tri-States.

MeTV (Memorable Entertainment Television) is a classic television network from Weigel Broadcasting Co. MeTV Tri-States is distributed as a fourth digital channel on the WGEM airwaves.

MeTV features a wide range of classic television programming that audiences find comfortable and engaging. MeTV Tri-States’ line-up includes some of the most beloved television programs ever produced, including: M*A*S*H, Perry Mason, The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C., The Brady Bunch, I Love Lucy, Columbo, Gunsmoke, Wonder Woman, Hogan's Heroes and the original Star Trek series. Viewers can find a schedule at wgem.com.

“We are proud to add MeTV Tri-States to the vast program offering that WGEM brings to this area” said WGEM General Manager Carlos Fernandez. “These are some of the best shows ever written for television.”

Initially, the only way to see MeTV Tri-States is to get it free over the air on WGEM 10.4.