Rushville man died of stab wounds, coroner says

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair said the Rushville, Illinois, man found dead in Meredosia, Illinois, Thursday died of stab wounds.

Lair said 42-year-old Robert Utter had several stab wounds that led to his death. He said an autopsy was conducted at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield on Friday.

Lair doesn't believe the public to be in any danger.

"I think this is an isolated incident," said Lair.

Lair said Illinois State Police is conducting the investigation. ISP has not released any information about the case.

Meredosia Police Chief Curtis Williams said Thursday that he discovered the body of Utter about 7:45 a.m. near Naples Boat Club. He said at the time that it was a suspicious death.

