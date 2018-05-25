Friday Sports Extra - May 25

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Semifinals*
Belleville Althoff: 0
QND: 4
Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals
Maddie Peters/Hannah Peters: goals
Madison L. Meyer: 9 saves (19th shutout of season, 22nd as a team)
Lady Raiders: (25-3-2)
Winnetka (North Shore Country Day): 1
Chicago (University): 0
-- QND vs. Winnetka - State Championship (Saturday, 5 PM)
**High School Track and Field**
(IHSA)
*Class 3A State Meet*
-- Jordan Johnson (QHS) qualifies for finals in discus (196 feet, 9 inches was best qualifying throw) - more than 17 feet better than nearest competitor
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 State Meet*
Brooke Wilson (Palmyra): 7th place in Discus
Kate Klott (Bowling Green): 4th place in 1600 meters
KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): 7th place in Pole Vault
**College Track and Field**
-- Illini West alum Blaze Murfin (University of Dubuque) wins NCAA Division III national championship in shot put
-- Murfin's winning throw of 18.62 meters is 10th best all-time at NCAA Division III level
**High School Softball**
Fort Madison: 0
Washington: 10
(Game 1)
Fort Madison: 3
Washington: 5
(Game 2)
