Friday Sports Extra - May 25

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Olivia Dreyer and Maddie Peters embrace following Peters' goal in QND's semifinal victory. Olivia Dreyer and Maddie Peters embrace following Peters' goal in QND's semifinal victory.

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 1A Semifinals*
Belleville Althoff: 0
QND: 4
Olivia Dreyer: 2 goals
Maddie Peters/Hannah Peters: goals
Madison L. Meyer: 9 saves (19th shutout of season, 22nd as a team)
Lady Raiders: (25-3-2)

Winnetka (North Shore Country Day): 1
Chicago (University): 0
-- QND vs. Winnetka - State Championship (Saturday, 5 PM)


**High School Track and Field**

(IHSA)
*Class 3A State Meet*
-- Jordan Johnson (QHS) qualifies for finals in discus (196 feet, 9 inches was best qualifying throw) - more than 17 feet better than nearest competitor

(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 State Meet*
Brooke Wilson (Palmyra): 7th place in Discus
Kate Klott (Bowling Green): 4th place in 1600 meters
KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): 7th place in Pole Vault


**College Track and Field**

-- Illini West alum Blaze Murfin (University of Dubuque) wins NCAA Division III national championship in shot put
-- Murfin's winning throw of 18.62 meters is 10th best all-time at NCAA Division III level


**High School Softball**

Fort Madison: 0
Washington: 10
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 3
Washington: 5
(Game 2)

