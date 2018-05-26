Quincy man arrested on meth and weapons charge

A Quincy man is now behind bars on a meth and weapons charge after a search warrant.

According to the West Central Illinois Task Force, 27-year-old Johnny Presley Jr. was arrested Friday on the charges of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

The arrest was made after a search warrant at his home on Park Place in Quincy.

Authorities also found marijuana, prescription pills and scales during the search.

Presley was taken to the Adams County Jail for a class X felony.

