Quincy man arrested on meth and weapons charge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man arrested on meth and weapons charge

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Johnny Presley Jr. Johnny Presley Jr.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy man is now behind bars on a meth and weapons charge after a search warrant. 

According to the West Central Illinois Task Force, 27-year-old Johnny Presley Jr. was arrested Friday on the charges of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm. 

The arrest was made after a search warrant at his home on Park Place in Quincy. 

Authorities also found marijuana, prescription pills and scales during the search. 

Presley was taken to the Adams County Jail for a class X felony. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.