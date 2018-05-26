Indian Mounds Pool Opening Day

With temperatures on the rise, locals headed to the pool to beat the heat.



Saturday was opening day at Indian Mounds pool where visitors enjoyed the water-slide, diving board and sand volleyball court. As temperatures already soar into the nineties it's sure to be a busy season for the pool.

Spending time with friends and enjoying the diving board are what some visitors say is their favorite part of the pool in the summer.

The pool season runs until August 12th. Season passes are now available.

