Volunteers work on Blessing community garden

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Volunteers were out in force Saturday working on the Blessing community garden.

Members of the Rotary Club and other volunteers planted flowers at the garden, which is located at 9th and Elm Street and is part of the Blessing Health System. 

Organizers said they are seeing how much produce they can grow on the land this year. They are then giving it to people in need.

"We have one person already that's benefited from produce that we've already pulled from the garden this year. It brings a lot of joy to them to know somebody cares and is wanting to help them help themselves." said Blessing Nurse Practitioner Sara Martin.

The produce grown this year will be donated to local food pantries. Next year it will be given to patients at Blessing Hospital.
 

