Hannibal ceremony honors loved ones who have passed

A ceremony to honor the memories of passed loved ones was held in Hannibal Saturday night.



James O'Donnell Funeral Home hosted the Memorial Lantern Float on the Mississippi River in Nipper Park. The ceremony focused on remembering loved ones and allowed for reflection. Participants felt the service was a way to build community with one another over their losses.

"I think it's important because they can get together and they can talk about their loved ones and it's very mending and healing for them to be able to do that, instead of pretending that it never happened," said participant Laura Boswell.

Participants created personalized lanterns with names or notes and released them along the Mississippi in honor of their loved ones.