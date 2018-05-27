Saturday's Area Scores - May 26 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores - May 26

QND wins its second consecutive Class 1A state championship and fifth state title in program history. QND wins its second consecutive Class 1A state championship and fifth state title in program history.

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 1A State Championship*
Winnetka (North Shore Country Day): 1
QND: 5
Hannah Peters: 2 goals, 2 assists
Izzie Anderson: goal, assist
Lady Raiders: (26-3-2) - back-to-back state championships (fifth in program history)


**High School Track and Field*

(IHSA)
*Class 3A State Meet*
-- QUINCY HIGH SCHOOL
Jordan Johnson: wins state championship in Discus (196 feet, 9 inches) - sets personal record and breaks school record 

*Class 1A State Meet*
-- RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY
Charly Tshibuabua: wins state championship in 400 meters (49.17)

100 Meters:
3) Basile Buckner (Rushville-Industry)
4) Seth Rochelle (Liberty)
5) Charly Tschibuabua (Rushville-Industry)
7) Trentin Rooney (West Hancock)

200 Meters:
4) Charly Tschibuabua (Rushville-Industry)
6) Trentin Rooney (West Hancock)
7) Basile Buckner (Rushville-Industry)

ILLINI WEST:
Connor Artman: 2nd in Long Jump, 4th in Triple Jump, 4th in 110 Hurdles, 5th in 300 Hurdles
Jacob Bryan: 2nd in 800, 8th in 400

WEST HANCOCK:
Andy Bird: 2nd in Shot Put

PITTSFIELD:
Eli Ten Eyck: 3rd in 1600

RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY:
4x100 Relay: 4th

TEAM RESULTS:
3) Rushville-Industry: 37
4) Illini West: 35

(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 State Meet*
Jarom Alexander (Palmyra): 6th in 100
Autin Orf (Bowling Green): 7th in High Jump
KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): 8th in Discus
4x800 Relay (Bowling Green girls): 4th place


**High School Baseball**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional Championship*
QND: 1
Pleasant Plains: 6
Malachi Lentz: HR
Raiders: (29-3)

*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Championship*
Illini Bluffs: 19
Liberty: 1
(Final/5 Innings)
Eagles: (17-10)


**High School Softball**

(IHSA)
*Class 1A Camp Point Sectional Championship*
Calhoun: 1
Central: 0
Lady Panthers: (21-10), third straight sectional championship loss to Calhoun

