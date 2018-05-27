Saturday's Area Scores - May 26

**High School Soccer, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A State Championship*

Winnetka (North Shore Country Day): 1

QND: 5

Hannah Peters: 2 goals, 2 assists

Izzie Anderson: goal, assist

Lady Raiders: (26-3-2) - back-to-back state championships (fifth in program history)





**High School Track and Field*



(IHSA)

*Class 3A State Meet*

-- QUINCY HIGH SCHOOL

Jordan Johnson: wins state championship in Discus (196 feet, 9 inches) - sets personal record and breaks school record



*Class 1A State Meet*

-- RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY

Charly Tshibuabua: wins state championship in 400 meters (49.17)



100 Meters:

3) Basile Buckner (Rushville-Industry)

4) Seth Rochelle (Liberty)

5) Charly Tschibuabua (Rushville-Industry)

7) Trentin Rooney (West Hancock)



200 Meters:

4) Charly Tschibuabua (Rushville-Industry)

6) Trentin Rooney (West Hancock)

7) Basile Buckner (Rushville-Industry)



ILLINI WEST:

Connor Artman: 2nd in Long Jump, 4th in Triple Jump, 4th in 110 Hurdles, 5th in 300 Hurdles

Jacob Bryan: 2nd in 800, 8th in 400



WEST HANCOCK:

Andy Bird: 2nd in Shot Put



PITTSFIELD:

Eli Ten Eyck: 3rd in 1600



RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY:

4x100 Relay: 4th



TEAM RESULTS:

3) Rushville-Industry: 37

4) Illini West: 35



(MSHSAA)

*Class 3 State Meet*

Jarom Alexander (Palmyra): 6th in 100

Autin Orf (Bowling Green): 7th in High Jump

KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): 8th in Discus

4x800 Relay (Bowling Green girls): 4th place





**High School Baseball**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional Championship*

QND: 1

Pleasant Plains: 6

Malachi Lentz: HR

Raiders: (29-3)



*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Championship*

Illini Bluffs: 19

Liberty: 1

(Final/5 Innings)

Eagles: (17-10)





**High School Softball**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Camp Point Sectional Championship*

Calhoun: 1

Central: 0

Lady Panthers: (21-10), third straight sectional championship loss to Calhoun