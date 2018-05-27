Saturday's Area Scores - May 26

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A State Championship*
Winnetka (North Shore Country Day): 1
QND: 5
Hannah Peters: 2 goals, 2 assists
Izzie Anderson: goal, assist
Lady Raiders: (26-3-2) - back-to-back state championships (fifth in program history)
**High School Track and Field*
(IHSA)
*Class 3A State Meet*
-- QUINCY HIGH SCHOOL
Jordan Johnson: wins state championship in Discus (196 feet, 9 inches) - sets personal record and breaks school record
*Class 1A State Meet*
-- RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY
Charly Tshibuabua: wins state championship in 400 meters (49.17)
100 Meters:
3) Basile Buckner (Rushville-Industry)
4) Seth Rochelle (Liberty)
5) Charly Tschibuabua (Rushville-Industry)
7) Trentin Rooney (West Hancock)
200 Meters:
4) Charly Tschibuabua (Rushville-Industry)
6) Trentin Rooney (West Hancock)
7) Basile Buckner (Rushville-Industry)
ILLINI WEST:
Connor Artman: 2nd in Long Jump, 4th in Triple Jump, 4th in 110 Hurdles, 5th in 300 Hurdles
Jacob Bryan: 2nd in 800, 8th in 400
WEST HANCOCK:
Andy Bird: 2nd in Shot Put
PITTSFIELD:
Eli Ten Eyck: 3rd in 1600
RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY:
4x100 Relay: 4th
TEAM RESULTS:
3) Rushville-Industry: 37
4) Illini West: 35
(MSHSAA)
*Class 3 State Meet*
Jarom Alexander (Palmyra): 6th in 100
Autin Orf (Bowling Green): 7th in High Jump
KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): 8th in Discus
4x800 Relay (Bowling Green girls): 4th place
**High School Baseball**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional Championship*
QND: 1
Pleasant Plains: 6
Malachi Lentz: HR
Raiders: (29-3)
*Class 1A Abingdon-Avon Sectional Championship*
Illini Bluffs: 19
Liberty: 1
(Final/5 Innings)
Eagles: (17-10)
**High School Softball**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Camp Point Sectional Championship*
Calhoun: 1
Central: 0
Lady Panthers: (21-10), third straight sectional championship loss to Calhoun
