Bushnell man arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrant

A Bushnell man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, is behind bars.

According to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Donald Friday was arrested last week for failing to appear on a Fulton County burglary charge.

When arrested, police say they also found Friday had meth and hypodermic needles on him.

Friday was booked into the McDonough County Jail with a $5,000 cash bond.