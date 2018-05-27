Bushnell man arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrant - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bushnell man arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrant

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Bushnell man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, is behind bars. 

According to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Donald Friday was arrested last week for failing to appear on a Fulton County burglary charge. 

When arrested, police say they also found Friday had meth and hypodermic needles on him. 

Friday was booked into the McDonough County Jail with a $5,000 cash bond. 

