One dead after taking meth laced with rat poison

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Pike County, Missouri Sheriff's Office is now investigating a drug related death. 

Deputies suspect the victim died after using meth laced with rat poison. 

The Pike County coroner says an autopsy will be performed next week. 

The sheriff's office says they'll release more information as it becomes available. 
 

