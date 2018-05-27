Mark Twain Landing waterpark sees large crowds

Locals took a break from the heat this weekend while visiting The Mark Twain Landing waterpark.

Over 900 guests visited the waterpark on Sunday and over 600 were there on Saturday for the opening day.

Water park staff says this isn't out of the ordinary. they're usually busy over Memorial Day weekend, but the excessive heat is bringing in even more crowds.

For some families, visiting the landing is a tradition.

"I actually think people have really enjoyed their time here I've had a couple comments of like customers saying they really have fun and a lot of people are like returners so they come back every summer and they love it here," said lifeguard Caitlin Saunders.

Mark Twain Landing features a wave pool, giant slides, and a lazy river. Season passes are now available.