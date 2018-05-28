QND Girls Soccer goes back-to-back

QND hoists the Class 1A state championship trophy for the second consecutive season.

The Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team won back-to-back state titles on Saturday. After beating Winnetka 4-1, QND grabbed their 5th state title and are now ready for the challenge of stepping up to Class 2A next season.

The team finished with 26 wins, the 3rd most in program history and found great chemistry both on and off the field.

Head coach Mark Longo commented that now he has enough trophies for a basketball team and needs just six more to fill out a soccer roster.