McMasters Avenue project to impact commute - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

McMasters Avenue project to impact commute

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A project to improve the roads in Hannibal may cause a headache for local drivers.

MoDOT crews are expected to begin work on McMasters Avenue on Tuesday evening that will close off left turn lanes between the I-72 interchange and Stardust Drive.

MoDOT said without the left turns, people will have to drive past the construction to access anything on the other side of the road.

"It will be a change for motorist making any movement they want," said MoDOT assistant district engineer Kevin James. "They're going to be restricted and have to use alternate routes to get around, in and out of the businesses to the streets to reach their destinations."

James added crews will be repairing the sidewalks along with curb and gutter work on McMasters.

Though the 80-day closure of the lanes may pose a nuisance for drivers on the busiest road in Hannibal, James claims the project is needed.

"This project is really about taking care of our system," he said. "It's one of the biggest things we here from out customers that we need to be sure, that we take care of the roads and bridges that we have this is a project that will resurface the pavement."

The project is estimated to cost over $5 million, and should last until fall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.