McMasters Avenue project to impact commute

A project to improve the roads in Hannibal may cause a headache for local drivers.

MoDOT crews are expected to begin work on McMasters Avenue on Tuesday evening that will close off left turn lanes between the I-72 interchange and Stardust Drive.

MoDOT said without the left turns, people will have to drive past the construction to access anything on the other side of the road.

"It will be a change for motorist making any movement they want," said MoDOT assistant district engineer Kevin James. "They're going to be restricted and have to use alternate routes to get around, in and out of the businesses to the streets to reach their destinations."

James added crews will be repairing the sidewalks along with curb and gutter work on McMasters.

Though the 80-day closure of the lanes may pose a nuisance for drivers on the busiest road in Hannibal, James claims the project is needed.

"This project is really about taking care of our system," he said. "It's one of the biggest things we here from out customers that we need to be sure, that we take care of the roads and bridges that we have this is a project that will resurface the pavement."

The project is estimated to cost over $5 million, and should last until fall.