Quincy Police investigate break-in at convenience store

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police are investigating a break-in at the Mini Mart on 537 Broadway.

Police said they responded to a call around 11:40 Sunday night. They found that someone had smashed a window to get into the store after-hours.

So far, nor arrests have been made, and police are trying to figure out if anything was stolen.

