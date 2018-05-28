Troopers stress safety for return holiday travelers

Missouri State Highway Patrol urged travelers returning home from their holiday destinations to keep safety top of mind.



Troopers reminded drivers to be prepared for traffic and delays on the roads on Memorial Day Monday.

Sgt. Eric Brown with the MHP said urged those who chose to drink alcohol to find a sober driver and not get behind the wheel.

Brown also stressed the importance of being well-rested before driving.

"The same thing we see from very tired drivers after a long weekend, where we see the same symptoms from someone who's tired that we see from someone who is impaired," said Brown. "So be well rested don't be afraid to stop and take a break get out, maybe take a short nap somewhere, so you can remember to maintain you're focus while you're driving."

Brown added for drivers that experience car troubles to pull off the road into a shoulder and allow plenty of space to work on the vehicle.