Hannibal community honors military sacrifice - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal community honors military sacrifice

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

In America's Hometown, the community paused to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Taps were played during Monday's annual ceremony at Grand View Cemetery.

Members of the local American Legion and VFW took part in the service.

Mayor James Hark was the special guest speaker for the event.

He said it's important to remember and honor the sacrifices made by our military men and women. 

The program also featured music by Uptown Strings.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.