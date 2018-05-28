Hannibal community honors military sacrifice

In America's Hometown, the community paused to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Taps were played during Monday's annual ceremony at Grand View Cemetery.

Members of the local American Legion and VFW took part in the service.



Mayor James Hark was the special guest speaker for the event.



He said it's important to remember and honor the sacrifices made by our military men and women.



The program also featured music by Uptown Strings.