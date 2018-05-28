Macomb Pet Land animals placed in foster homes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb Pet Land animals placed in foster homes

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Animals rescued from the Macomb, Illinois Pet Land have all been placed in foster homes.

The McDonough County Animal Shelter reported on their Facebook page Monday that all animals rescued from the Macomb Pet Land store have been placed in foster care and are doing well.

The shelter also stated, there were no dogs or puppies living or deceased in the pet store. There were no deceased cats and two cats that were in the store are alive were taken into custody by the McDonough County Animal Shelter.

On Sunday the shelter stated that for those wanting to help they would be taking food donations for the rescued animals. Food was needed for Cockatiels, Parakeets, Lovebirds, Macaws, Hamsters, Gerbils, mice, Chinchillas, and rabbits.

On Saturday the Macomb Police Department had reported that Pet Land in Macomb was under investigation for animal abuse.

The Macomb Police Department will hold a news conference with additional details on Tuesday.

Editors note: The McDonough County Animal Shelter did not comment on the well being of animals found in the store other than dogs, puppies, and cats. Police later clarified and said there were other animals found dead.

