Name of man released who died after taking meth laced with rat poison

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte has reported that James Gregory, 37 died Sunday after taking methamphetamine laced with strychnine.

Korte reported Monday that Gregory and a second person drove themselves to the hospital after taking methamphetamine, believing they may have overdosed. The second person was treated and released.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Gregory died. His symptoms prior were consistent with strychnine poisoning. An autopsy is being performed to confirm cause of death, Korte stated.

Strychnine is a main ingredient in rat poison. Korte stated that people selling illegal drugs will sometimes add other substances such as fentanyl or strychnine to change the high.

Due to the amount of forensics involved with this type of case it will be a lengthy investigation, Korte stated.