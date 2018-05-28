Suspect in Adams County shooting dies

Adams County Coroner Jim Keller confirmed late Monday night that the suspect in an Adams County shooting, Logan Graham, 19, died at Blessing Hospital from injuries in the incident.

The Adams County Sheriff says what started as a call of a home invasion ended with the suspect shot.



It happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home near Highway 104 and East 1330th Street. An Adams County Chief Deputy said deputies were called to a home in the area to deal with a male suspect in his 20s.



"When our deputies arrived on scene, they did witness the suspect leaving the area, a short chase ensued but was terminated. He was lost." VonderHaar said. "A short time later we received another call that the suspect was back at the house. Deputies arrived in seconds and found the subject had been shot."



Sheriff VonderHaar said Monday evening that the public wasn't in danger, no one has been taken into custody and the person who pulled the trigger has not been identified. The sheriff said his investigators were dealing with a "larger than normal crime scene," which has now been turned over to Illinois State Police. ISP did not return calls on Monday night and has not released further information.

Graham was arrested in April of 2017 on child pornography and criminal sexual abuse charges for possessing lewd photos and having sexual contact with a juvenile.