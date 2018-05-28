Tri-State ProAm: Quincy's Guthrie back where it all began

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Luke Guthrie has made it his mission to give back to the community that gave him so much growing up.



It's why Guthrie returned to Quincy on Monday for the third annual WGEM/Herald-Whig Tri-State ProAm.



This year's event was extra special for Guthrie because, for the first time, his home golf course Westview played host to more than a dozen teams and professional golfers to raise money for the Junior Ranger Golf Academy and Quincy Medical Group Foundation's fight against cancer.



Guthrie got a bit nostalgic when he first arrived.



"It's just always fun to come back. When I got here (Monday) morning I walked through the clubhouse, and walked through the concession area, and (said), 'how many times have I eaten nachos right there, and played cart poker with pencils,' some good memories," Guthrie said.



"I know all the sprinkler head numbers. You tell me where the marker is, I got it. I don't have to go look at it."



Guthrie is in between stops on the Web.com Tour.



He missed the cut last week in Nashville and heads to Raleigh, North Carolina for this week's Rex Hospital Open.



He's made the cut in half of the 12 events he's played in this season with three Top 25 finishes.



Guthrie's only issue is on the tee box.



"It's beyond frustrating to know it's right on the brink and it's one little thing in this game. It's a fine line (for) that 'ah ha' moment. I remember having it between my sophomore and junior year of college. I was beyond frustrated my first two years and had this 'ah ha' moment and won seven tournaments the next two years," he said.



"I'm very confident that's going to come. I'm just trying to be patient and waiting for it."