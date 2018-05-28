Quincy Park Band pays tribute with patriotic concert

Keith Wiemelt is the conductor for the Quincy Park Band.

Monday night was the kickoff for the band's 70th summer concert season.

Patriotism was on full display as the Quincy Park Band played a special Memorial Day concert in Madison Park.

The concert featured a wide selection of patriotic music including a tribute to the armed forces and featured themes from the five branches of the military.

"For this concert we actually tried to put more World War One themed music in there because it is the anniversary of The United States' involvement in World War One," said Keith Wiemelt, Quincy Park Band conductor. "So we tried to pay tribute to that this year."

For the 2018 summer concert schedule for the Quincy Park Band click here.