Guthrie comes back to Quincy for a cause

There are a few themes when it comes to the annual WGEM/Herald-Whig Tri-State Pro-Am. The first that comes to mind is golf, but equally as important is raising money for worthy causes.

The tournament has always raised money for charities in the past, including Adams County United Way. Quincy's Luke Guthrie headlines the annual event and he's particularly passionate about the causes the tournament supports, especially junior golf. Money raised from this year's third annual event will benefit both the Junior Rangers Golf Academy and the Quincy Medical Group Foundation with an emphasis on cancer research.

"When I was growing up there was so many people that just made junior golf a priority and I really benefited from that. And out here just the junior passes. Just out here having a blast and all my friends and it was just a place to not only to play golf, and I love golf, but it was a place to hang out. Whether it be your parent or a friend. Anyone, it's just an evil, evil disease and anything to do to help that, " Guthrie said.

Guthrie is far from alone in his efforts..along with being the Culver-Stockton golf coach, Tim Schrage sits on the Board of Directors for the Junior Rangers. Schrage says growing the game is important to both himself and Guthrie.

"Back in about 2014, me and another guy were talking to Luke about the state of junior golf in the tri-states and we wanted to revive it some way. With these new funds we're giving them new equipment we're paying some tournament fees and we are expanding into the schools this fall, " Schrage said.

The other pro's in attendance also come to Quincy to assist in the cause. PGA Tour golfer Brice Garnett has a personal interest in helping fight cancer.

Garnett said, "I've had a lot of people in my family battle cancer and just to be able to help raise money and do whatever they can do with the dollars generated here. Whatever we can do to help people come out and battle whatever they're facing."

In the past two years..the Pro-Am has raised more than 30-thousand dollars for charity. The junior rangers have received in upwards of 10-thousand dollars for new clubs and equipment as the organization continues to expand.