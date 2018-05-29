Police: 41 animals were found dead in the Macomb Pet Land

At a news conference on Tuesday, Macomb Police reported that there were 41 dead animals found inside the Macomb Pet Land.

Police said 56 animals were found still alive inside the store.

On Monday the McDonough County Animal Shelter had stated that there were no dogs, puppies, or cats found dead in the store, but at the time did not comment on the well-being of other animals.

Police said the dead animals found in the store included 8 rabbits, 1 gerbil, 5 hamsters, 10 snakes, 3 hermit crabs, 3 tarantulas, 1 lizard, 1 rat, 1 guinea pig, 1 cockatiel, 5 mice, 2 degus and an unknown number of fish.

Police did not say what animals survived, however, the McDonough County Animal Shelter previously said they rescued two cats. The shelter also requested food donations for cockatiels, parakeets, lovebirds, macaws, hamsters, gerbils, mice, chinchillas, and rabbits.

The odor from the building sparked complaints from the public, raising concern for the health of the animals, police said. They received the first complaint at 1:16 p.m. on May 26.

Upon arrival, police said they were able to see animals loose inside the building and signs on the door read "closed for maintenance" and "animals are fed and watered daily." They also noticed there was no power to the building.

"The criminal justice system is going to take care of this," Macomb Police of Chief Curt Barker said. "Our states attorney is on top of this and he's done an outstanding job helping us with all of this, the investigation, getting a warrant and reviewing everything. Justice will be done in the end, so please be patient and let the process take place."

Police contacted the landlord of the building to gain entrance to the store. Upon entry, the smell of dead animals and ammonia was overwhelming to the point that police had to call the Macomb Fire Department to ventilate the building.

Police also called Ameren to restore power to the building. When doing so, they discovered power was shut off to the building on May 14, due to non-payment of bills.

A warrant was issued for the owner Jessica Spangler on May 27 and she was arrested for nine counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals on the warrant by the Fulton County Sheriff and later transported to McDonough County where she was released on bond.

Spangler told police she had coordinated to have another individual care for the animals and was not aware they were not being cared for.

All surviving animals were gathered, evaluated by medical staff, cleaned and fed and placed in foster homes by the McDonough County Animal Shelter.

Police stated the incident is still under investigation and additional arrests are pending.