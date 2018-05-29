Part of Maine St. in Quincy to be closed until August

Quincy city officials have reported that Maine Street from 12th to 14th St. will be closed to through traffic beginning on Thursday.

The closure will include both intersections at 12th and 14th St.

This section of Maine will remain closed through Friday, August 17.

The closure is to allow for the replacement of a water main, sanitary and storm sewers, curb and gutter, sidewalks, street pavement and traffic signals.

All businesses in this area will remain open and access to these businesses will be available at all times.

City officials stated that the construction will affect the Quincy Transit Lines Yellow Route. They advised the following:

Leave transfer point as normal and go down Maine to 10th Street. Turn south on 10th at Pop’s Pizza and head to York Street. Go east on York, east on Park Place, then east behind the Women’s City Club to 16th Street. Use the south lanes of York and Park Place. Turn north on 16th Street back to Maine and continue the normal route. On the return downtown, the bus will go west on Maine to 16th Street. Bus will turn north to Hampshire and take Hampshire west to 8th Street, using the north lane of the 2 one way westbound lanes. Turn south on 8th Street back to the transfer point. Passengers will have to stand on the NORTH side of Hampshire to get on/off the bus on Hampshire.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully near the construction work zone and to use an alternate travel route if possible.