Hamilton fire started by charging golf cart

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Hamilton, Illinois. 

Authorities said the fire started at approximately 12:15 p.m. at 540 South 17th St. They said the fire was put out in about twenty minutes. 

Authorities said the homeowner was charging a golf cart just outside the garage when it sparked, catching the garage on fire. They said the garage, which is connected to the home, was engulfed, causing major damage. 

The homeowner, who was handicapped, made it to the door where police met him and helped him get the rest of the way out, according to authorities. They said neighbors and police were able to help get pets out of the home. 

