Gov. Rauner announces $11 billion plan to improve Illinois roads

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner announced a plan Tuesday to invest $11.05 billion in Illinois roads and bridges over the next six years including $2.2 billion of state and federal funding in the upcoming fiscal year.

Rauner's office stated that the Illinois Department of Transportation Multi-Year Proposed Highway Improvement Program will focus on projects that provide the greatest economic benefit to communities and take advantage of long-term strategies that save money over time.

“Investing in transportation creates jobs and economic opportunity, improves safety and makes Illinois a better place to raise a family,” Rauner said. “This plan will make Illinois more competitive while protecting the interests of the taxpayers.”

The plan aims to improve a total of 1,945 miles of miles of road and 525 bridges maintained by the state. The multi-year program also includes funding for upgrades to more than 750 miles of local roads and 922,933 square feet of local bridges.

Plan highlights include: