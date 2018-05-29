Gov. Rauner announces $11 billion plan to improve Illinois roads - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner announced a plan Tuesday to invest $11.05 billion in Illinois roads and bridges over the next six years including $2.2 billion of state and federal funding in the upcoming fiscal year.

Rauner's office stated that the Illinois Department of Transportation Multi-Year Proposed Highway Improvement Program will focus on projects that provide the greatest economic benefit to communities and take advantage of long-term strategies that save money over time. 

“Investing in transportation creates jobs and economic opportunity, improves safety and makes Illinois a better place to raise a family,” Rauner said. “This plan will make Illinois more competitive while protecting the interests of the taxpayers.”

The plan aims to improve a total of 1,945 miles of miles of road and 525 bridges maintained by the state. The multi-year program also includes funding for upgrades to more than 750 miles of local roads and 922,933 square feet of local bridges.

Plan highlights include:

  • $205 million to replace the McClugage Bridge in Peoria 
  • $26 million toward the reconstruction of U.S. 20/Rockford Bypass in Rockford
  • $36 million to replace and repair the Third Street exit and ramps to Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis
  • $12.7 million for additional lanes on 4.5 miles of Interstate 57 from Johnson City to West Frankfort
  • $148.4 million for bridge work and other improvements on Interstate 80 through Will County

