Blessing to open Convenient Care clinic in Hy-Vee on Broadway

On Tuesday Blessing Health System announced that it will open its third Convenient Care clinic on June 20 at the Hy-Vee store at 36th St. and Broadway St in Quincy.

The other two Blessing Convenient Care sites opened in December 2017 in the County Market store in Canton, Missouri, and the Hy-Vee store at 14th St. and Harrison St. in Quincy.

Officials stated that a team of nurse practitioners and medical assistants will treat minor illnesses and injuries in people 18 months and older at Blessing Convenient Care. Minors, those 18 years and younger, must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult with a permission letter to treat. Most medical insurances will be accepted. No appointment is needed.

The Convenient Care in the Hy-Vee at 36th and Broadway in Quincy will be located across from the pharmacy. Its hours will be Monday Friday, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Convenient Care will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter and any other days the Hy-Vee pharmacy is closed.