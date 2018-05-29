Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigns from office

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has resigned effective Friday evening amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions.

The 44-year-old Rhodes Scholar and ex-Navy SEAL made the announcement Tuesday shortly after 4:15 p.m.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of Invasion of Privacy.

The charge was dismissed during jury selection, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges.

Prosecutors say he took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election. The woman told a legislative committee Greitens restrained, slapped, shoved and threatened her during sexual encounters.

The Missouri Legislature began meeting in special session less than two weeks ago to consider impeachment.

Greitens denied all those claims, and said the issue has severely affected his personal and business relationships.

Greitens stated during his announcement that "this ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family. Millions of dollars of mounting legal bills, endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends."

His resignation will take effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Missouri law says Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson will take over and serve out the rest of the term.

Missouri Representative Lindell Shumake told WGEM News that he was surprised.

Frankly I'm surprised that he went ahead and resigned as he did. I thought he would continue fighting. To me there was a constitutional question of whether the allegations that were out there really fit with the Constitution and my own reading of the Constitution. And a lot of my constituents didn't want us to proceed with this process. In fact that's mostly what I heard from my own constituents. Is that we shouldn't be doing this and we should let it alone.

Shumake also speculated that the "process" is what prompted Greitens' resignation.

Sometimes the process itself can be wearing on someone and that is probably a lot of it right there. Tomorrow we we're going to go have a caucus at 4 p.m. and the following day we were going to go into session and I'm sure it was expected that the Articles of Impeachment would come up on the House floor and there would have been a vote and maybe he just didn't want to see that happen.

Shumake hoped the Republican party could survive this and move forward.

I'm hoping that we can move on as a party and with our message. I believe a lot of the priorities that the Lieutenant Governor and the Governor had would be the same." "I think we can pull it together for the people and the state of Missouri.

Missouri Attorney General, Republican Josh Hawley, who had pushed for Greitens' resignation, made the following statement Tuesday.

Governor Greitens has done the right thing today,” Hawley said. “I wish incoming Governor Mike Parson well, and stand ready to assist him in his transition. This Office’s work for the people of Missouri goes forward.

