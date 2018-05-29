Senator Roy Blunt Visits Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Senator Roy Blunt Visits Hannibal

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

US Senator Roy Blunt stopped in Hannibal today.

The Republican spoke with local officials and business owners about their concerns. Among the topics...including infrastructure and the effect of tax cuts. The Senator also expressed confidence in the future of Missouri's farmers. Despite the 2018 Farm Bill not passing the House of Representatives a few weeks ago, Blunt says one is on the way.
 

"So we will have a farm bill, it won't be a revolutionary farm bill but hopefully it will be a farm bill that gets people encouraged to stay farming at a time when a lot of things are going to happen in food demand and we want to be a part of meeting that demand," said Senator Roy Blunt.


Blunt says food demand is expected to double in the next thirty years globally. He says a Senate Bill should be out by the middle of June, the current Farm Bill lasts until the end of September. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.