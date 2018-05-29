Honoring a Champ: Quincy's Johnson returns home as title holder

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The decision wasn't an easy one.



Jordan Johnson weighed his options and made up his mind to forgo continuing his high school basketball career at Quincy High School, and turn his sole focus to track and field.



The end result was a state championship in discus over the weekend.



On Tuesday, Johnson was paraded through the city with a traditional fire truck ride followed by a ceremony inside the QHS cafeteria.



The junior Blue Devil was thankful for the support.



"It's unreal. It just shows what Quincy High's like, we're all a family. We're a big school (and) I don't know everyone, but the people that know me they show me their support, and I really appreciate that," Johnson said.



"It's hard to put into words. I really don't know what it's like yet because I'm still trying to let it all set in. It's unreal knowing the fact that you worked so hard and it actually paid off. It's so nice."



Johnson's throw of 196 feet, 9 inches in the prelims was more than enough to win the state championship and put him in unique company.



He joins 1977 Quincy High School discus state champ Pat McCulla as the only two who have achieved the feat in program history.



Next spring Johnson will attempt to be the first Blue Devil to defend his title.



"That's definitely the goal 100 percent, back-to-back (titles), throw a little bit farther, and aim at that state record," he said.



"The season beforehand, throwing 190 (feet), that made it worth it, but this (is) icing on top."



In the meantime Johnson will head to Greensboro, North Carolina for the New Balance Outdoor Nationals next month to compete against the nation's best.