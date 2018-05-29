Quincy's Schutte lands a spot on Mizzou cheer team

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- As she prepared for the Western Big Six track meet while fighting through a foot fracture Quincy's Maggie Schutte had plenty of other things on her mind, most notably her future beyond high school.



The day before the conference meet Schutte was at the University of Missouri for a four-day tryout to make the cheer team.



She missed the second day for track and then returned for the final two days in Columbia.



Schutte impressed the coaching staff enough to make the cheer team and officially joined Mizzou on Tuesday.



"It's a phenomenal school and the moment I stepped on to campus my mom (said), 'you're face lit up like no other school we've been to.' I fell in love with it," Schutte explained.



"It will be hard to balance it at first going to a new school and going to college, and that environment, but I don't think it will be too difficult. They always focus on school first and then athletics."



Schutte admits choosing cheer over track was difficult but she couldn't bear giving up on the opportunity at Mizzou.