Aldermen approve funding for digital ticket system for QPD - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Aldermen approve funding for digital ticket system for QPD

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy City Council approved around $45,000 in funding for the digiTICKET system at Tuesday night's council meeting.

The digital system cuts the amount of time an officer spends writing a ticket. The upgrade has been under review by aldermen for a few years.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Aldermen agreed to buy the software program from Saltus Technologies of Tulsa, Okla., for $37,743 and voted to buy an interface that allows the digiTICKET system to work with the department's existing operating system.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.