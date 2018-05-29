CDC releases report on Legionnaires' at Illinois Veterans' Home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

CDC releases report on Legionnaires' at Illinois Veterans' Home

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The CDC has released a report from its investigation at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

The CDC's report concludes in part  that the vets' home enhanced its testing protocols for Legionnaires' but there continues to be some Legionella growth in certain buildings on campus.

It also says because of their age and medical conditions, the residents are highly susceptible to Legionnaires' and proper water management is crucial.
 

