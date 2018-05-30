QPS summer food service program begins June 4th

Starting on Monday, June 4th Quincy Public Schools will begin it's summer food service program.

The program is free for any child ages 1-18.

Berrian and Washington schools will be the two main host sites, serving lunch from June 4th - August 10th. Lunch will be served from 10:45-Noon at Berrian on weekdays, and from 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Washington on weekdays.

From June 4th through June 29th early meals will be served at Lincoln Douglas school on Payson Road. Breakfast will be served weekdays at Lincoln Douglas from 7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. and brunch will be served from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

There will also be a cold breakfast served at Quincy High School starting on June 4th.

That program will run through June 29th, each weekday from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.