JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- St. Louis prosecutor drops Greitens felony charge (all times local):

1 p.m.

A St. Louis judge has agreed to dismiss a felony computer data tampering case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Wednesday approved an agreement reached by Greitens' attorneys and the St. Louis circuit attorney's office. Greitens announced his resignation on Tuesday. It is effective 5 p.m. Friday.

The dismissal agreement has seven stipulations, two of which are sealed and unavailable to the public. One of the open stipulations states that Greitens has agreed to release Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and everyone in her office from civil liability.

Greitens also was indicted in February on invasion of privacy stemming from an alleged affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015. The charge was dropped earlier this month. A special prosecutor is deciding whether to refile that case.

------

12:35 p.m.

A county judge ordered attorneys to preserve data from phones targeted in an investigation into a text-deleting phone app used by Gov. Eric Greitens and some of his staff.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday ordered Robert Thompson, who is representing Grietens' office, to compile a list of those who used the Confide app, along with the telephone numbers they used.

Attorney Mark Pedroli filed a lawsuit contending Greitens and his top staff violated the state's open records laws by using the app.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Beetem's ordered Pedroli and Thompson to present draft lists of the data on the phones by the end of the day.

Thompson had filed a motion seeking time to confer with Lt. Gov. Mike Parson about whether to continue to defend the case after Parson becomes governor Friday.

------

12:10 p.m.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis' top prosecutor says the office agreed to drop a computer tampering charge against Gov. Eric Greitens after his attorneys suggested he would resign if the case was dismissed.

Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, told The Associated Press that defense attorneys approached the office and Gardner agreed to their proposal.

Defense attorney Jim Martin acknowledged reaching out to Gardner to resolve the issue but added, "I don't think that's exactly the full play." He didn't elaborate.

Martin says he expects a felony invasion of privacy charge against Greitens will be resolved soon as well. A special prosecutor is weighing whether to refile that charge.

------

11:30 a.m.

Defense attorney Jim Martin says he's happy "we've eliminated the issue" of the computer tampering charge against departing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Wednesday that she's dropping that charge against Greitens. A special prosecutor is considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against him. Martin says he thinks "we'll resolve that soon" but would not elaborate.

Martin says "it's now time to leave the governor alone and let him and his family heal."

------

11:20 a.m.

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt."

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Wednesday that she's dropping the computer tampering charge against Greitens, who is resigning on Friday. A special prosecutor is weighing whether to refile another criminal charge against him.

Gardner says she made the agreement to dismiss the computer charge after conversations with Greitens' attorneys. She says there was enough evidence to bring the charge but that if he were convicted, it's unlikely Greitens would have served any jail time due to his status as a first-time offender.

As for Greitens allegations of a witch hunt, Gardner said she rejects his "shameful personal attacks" and "dangerous and false rhetoric about the criminal justice system and the rule of law."