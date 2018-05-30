Investigation continues into rural Quincy shooting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Investigation continues into rural Quincy shooting

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Illinois State Police have released an update in the shooting that occurred Monday east of Quincy.

ISP stated that Logan Graham, 19 of Camp Point, Illinois, was confronted by a homeowner on East 1330th Street while gaining entry to the residence after making threats of violence. The homeowner fired a shotgun at Graham who was later pronounced deceased at Blessing Hospital.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home near Highway 104 and East 1330th Street. An Adams County Chief Deputy said deputies were called to a home in the area to deal with a male suspect in his 20s. 

ISP stated the incident remains an open and ongoing investigation and no further information was available.

