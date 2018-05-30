Investigation continues into rural Quincy shooting

The Illinois State Police have released an update in the shooting that occurred Monday east of Quincy.

ISP stated that Logan Graham, 19 of Camp Point, Illinois, was confronted by a homeowner on East 1330th Street while gaining entry to the residence after making threats of violence. The homeowner fired a shotgun at Graham who was later pronounced deceased at Blessing Hospital.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home near Highway 104 and East 1330th Street. An Adams County Chief Deputy said deputies were called to a home in the area to deal with a male suspect in his 20s.

ISP stated the incident remains an open and ongoing investigation and no further information was available.

