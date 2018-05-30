Investigation into suspicious death in Meredosia, Illinois continues

The Illinois State Police stated the investigation continues into the suspicious death in Meredosia, Illinois last week.

42-year-old Robert Utter of Rushville, Illinois was found dead in a car next to the Illinois River Thursday morning.

The Morgan County Coroner said Utter died of multiple stab wounds.

The Illinois State Police stated they are working collaboratively to solve this case with the assistance of the Meredosia PD, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County State’s Attorney. They stated the case remains an open and ongoing investigation, and no further information was available.

ISP asked that anyone with any information involving this incident contact Illinois State Police District 9 at (217) 786-6677.