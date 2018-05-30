Two Kahoka, Missouri, residents arrested on drug charges

Clark County Sheriff Shawn Webster reported the arrests of two Kahoka, Missouri, residents on drug charges.

Webster reported the arrest of Eric Brotherton, 51 and Amy Rohrbaugh, 35. Both were arrested on three felonies; possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance (Lorazepam). Brotherton was also arrested on three (3) misdemeanors; possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (Methamphetamine), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (marijuana).

Webster stated that on Tuesday evening the Clark County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 26652 Highway HH, Kahoka, Missouri. While searching the residence officers found various illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Both Brotherton and Rohrbaugh were placed under arrest at 7:33 p.m. and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. Both were held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $35,000.00 cash only bond, Webster stated.