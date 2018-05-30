Police discoverer shell casings and damage to a home in Fort Mad - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police discoverer shell casings and damage to a home in Fort Madison

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Fort Madison, Chief of Police, Tim Sittig has reported that shell casings and damage to a house was discovered in the 1700 Block of Avenue E in Fort Madison on Sunday.

Sittig stated at approximately 4:58 a.m. police were alerted of possible shots fired. Officers checked the area but found nothing suspicious.

At 7:33 a.m. police were notified of some shell casings in an alley in the 700 Block of Avenue D.

Police located and recovered seven larger caliber shells in the alley behind a residence.

Further investigation revealed that the residence had been struck multiple times.

Sittig stated there were no injuries reported at the residence, but there was damage to the back of the house where bullets struck the house. 

The investigation is continuing and police have asked anyone with information to contact the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-2525.

