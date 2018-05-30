Deadly crash in Ralls County closes Hwy 19

A deadly crash closed Highway 19 in Ralls County near the intersection with Highway 154 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. just outside of Perry, Missouri

Darren Campbell, 59, of Laddonia, Missouri was killed in the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Campbell was pronounced dead by Ralls County Chief Deputy Ron Haught at 4:28 p.m.

Officials said Campell was traveling northbound on Highway 19 and was preparing to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 154.

A tractor-trailer driven by John Luebrecht, 58, of Mexico, Missouri was traveling southbound and collided with it, pushing it a short distance down Highway 19 and off the pavement into a ditch filled with water.

The car was seen upside down and submerged.

Lubrecht was taken to Audrain Medical Center in Mexico, Missouri with moderate injuries.

The crash report said Campbell was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

Both lanes of Highway 19 were closed while first responders were on scene.

The highway was reopened a little before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.