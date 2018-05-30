Congressman Graves in NEMO, pushes for rural broadband expansion

For Lindsey McIntosh, using the internet at her home in New London can be a challenge.

"Its frustrating, very frustrating actually. It's very slow." said McIntosh.

Without large carriers providing access to rural areas, she said her community feels left out.

"You know we are New London and it is a small town but its like we still aren't being thought of." said McIntosh.

That's why Missouri congressman Sam Graves came to town today to talk about expanding access to faster internet.

"You've got a lot of rural cooperatives that are leading the charge just like here in Ralls County, leading the charge when it comes to high technology and moving forward so that's a good thing and we want to see more of that." said Graves.

Co-ops like Ralls County Electric, sometimes people that live inside the county but outside the city limits of a town like new London, they have faster internet. Graves said they need to make it more accessible for everyone.

"The biggest thing is the dollars behind it. And we have a president that is very much behind it as well. He's pushing this as part of his infrastructure package. That helps more than anything else is when you get the executive branch behind it." said Graves.

McIntosh said she hopes this isn't another empty promise.

"Technology is everywhere now. You're depending on technology now. If we're behind, how are we supposed to move forward." said McIntosh.

Graves said he will take what he learned today back to D.C.

He said correcting government data that shows rural areas have access, when in fact they don't, will be a priority.