Illinois Senate approves budget, Sen. Tracy responds

The Illinois Senate has approved an annual state budget by an unlikely 56-2 margin.

Following the Senate’s approval of the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) released a statement highlighting key parts of the budget, especially funds allocated for repairs at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

“The Fiscal Year 2019 budget is a bipartisan and balanced proposal that benefits the constituents and veterans in the 47th District—without any tax increases. The budget fully funds the Governor’s capital program, which includes a $53 million investment into repairing Quincy Veterans’ Home, ensuring our veterans and their families keep their home and care; $600 million in statewide deferred maintenance, with $100 million going toward higher education institutions; and $2.5 billion for IDOT’s road program that I hope will repair our many damaged roads in the district."

The budget also prioritizes $350 million for K-12 education.

The plan now moves to the House.