TriState Pro-Am: Annual improvement drives Guthrie

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Three years have come and gone with thousands of dollars raised for local charities, and it's full speed ahead for the WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am.



The headliner, Luke Guthrie, continues to make it his mission to come back every year and make the annual event better and better.



This year's ProAm included a John Michael Montgomery concert a night before the golf outing.



Guthrie may be a bit biased but he says the WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am is one of a kind.



"I've been lucky enough to play in plenty of Pro-Am's in different towns and this one is unique, this one is cool," Guthrie said following Monday's round.



"A lot of them are just go play 18 holes and leave. We got the shootout in the morning and we had a concert the night before, John Michael (Montgomery) this year and try to get another good act next year. The board, and the people in charge of this, are just crushing it I think."



Guthrie is not alone in his appreciation of the event.



A handful of professionals keep coming back, like PGA Tour golfer Troy Merritt, who made his second appearance on Monday.



Merritt says he marks the Quincy event on his calendar due to the hospitality he receives.



"There's nothing better than the people of the Midwest and that's why this event has been successful (and will) be successful for years to come. People in the Midwest get behind anything and they understand what a good cause is, and that's exactly what this is," Merritt said.



"If Luke keeps calling I'll keep coming."



According to Guthrie, "I want to this to be every year and an annual event, share it among all the courses and clubs in town, hopefully get more people behind it and more momentum."



The 2019 WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am will move back to Spring Lake Country Club for the third time.



Guthrie would also like to involve Quincy Country Club in the future.