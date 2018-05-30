Scott's Miracle-Gro expanding, adding more jobs in the Tri-States

40-50 jobs to be added to the facility.

A look at the design of the expansion.

Outside of building where expansion will take place.

A local manufacturing company in Lee County, Iowa is expanding and it's bringing dozens of jobs to the area.

It's coming at the right time as recent numbers from Iowa Workforce Development show it's the second highest county in the state in unemployment numbers.

Scott's Miracle-Gro Company in Fort Madison plans to add a new $2.6 million, 4,400 square foot building that will add more than 40 jobs.

That means all the liquid products for your grass and garden will come from southeast Iowa.

"We actually produce 70 percent of the liquid products for Scotts and next year, we will produce over 95 percent of those," Leslie Malinski, Director of Liquid Operations said.

Scott's closed its plant in Jackson, Mississippi and now Fort Madison will be the main producer in the nation for lawn and garden care like Ortho, Round Up, and Miracle-Gro.

"That's the exciting part, because of the expansion, we will add 40-50 full time jobs and we will add another 50 seasonal jobs and we hope it leads to future growth," Malinski said.

This will have a big impact on jobs in the community because dozens of jobs will start at close to $17 an hour.

"We are what they call a 'depressed area' that has a high unemployment and has been historically high in that area and it's nice to see them offer a good wage," Tim Gobble, Fort Madison Chamber of Commerce Director said.

This is important for Fort Madison.

In January, Siemens laid off 200 workers.

Gobble said this expansion shows Scott's is invested in Fort Madison and getting people back into the workforce.

"Now they have an opportunity right back in town and they might have been unemployed, waiting for that perfect fit and this could be it," Gobble said.

This is the type of expansion that economic developers like to see.

Dana Millard said Huffman Welding and Machine also Frank Millard Company also announced million dollar investments in Southeast Iowa.

"It's that consistency as we move forward for Southeast Iowa," Millard said. "Manufacturing is our largest employer in Lee County and it's our most consistent one as well."

The expansion will start in June and the company plans to have it completed by October/November.

Job postings will be available on Scott's website.

CLICK HERE to look for jobs.