Wednesday's Area Scores - May 30

**Prospect League Baseball**
Danville: 0
Hannibal: 4
Dylan Dodd: 6 IP, 8 K's
Tye Thixton: 2-4, run
Johnny Ray (Danville/QND): 2.1 IP, ER, 3 K's
Hoots: (1-0), franchise debut
Quincy: 14
Springfield: 2
Cody Klotz: HR, 5 RBI's
Gems: (1-0)
**High School Baseball**
Keokuk: 3
Albia: 11
(Game 1)
Keokuk: 15
Albia: 11
(Game 2)
Davis County: 6
Central Lee: 5
Evan Doyle: 2 RBI's
**High School Softball**
Central Lee: 14
Fort Madison: 4
(Game 1)
Makenna Hall: 3-run HR
Central Lee: 6
Fort Madison: 5
(Game 2 / 8 Innings)
Anna Krehbiel: 2 RBI's
Kamryn Bailey: 2 RBI's
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.