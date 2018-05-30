Wednesday's Area Scores - May 30 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - May 30

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
A successful debut for the Hannibal Hoots as they beat Danville in the franchise and season opener. A successful debut for the Hannibal Hoots as they beat Danville in the franchise and season opener.

**Prospect League Baseball**

Danville: 0
Hannibal: 4
Dylan Dodd: 6 IP, 8 K's
Tye Thixton: 2-4, run
Johnny Ray (Danville/QND): 2.1 IP, ER, 3 K's
Hoots: (1-0), franchise debut

Quincy: 14
Springfield: 2
Cody Klotz: HR, 5 RBI's
Gems: (1-0)


**High School Baseball**

Keokuk: 3
Albia: 11
(Game 1)

Keokuk: 15
Albia: 11
(Game 2)

Davis County: 6
Central Lee: 5
Evan Doyle: 2 RBI's


**High School Softball**

Central Lee: 14
Fort Madison: 4
(Game 1)
Makenna Hall: 3-run HR

Central Lee: 6
Fort Madison: 5
(Game 2 / 8 Innings)
Anna Krehbiel: 2 RBI's
Kamryn Bailey: 2 RBI's

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.