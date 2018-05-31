'100 Deadliest Days' for teen drivers

More than 1,050 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver in 2016, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a period know as the 100 Deadliest Days. That is an average of 10 people per day, a 14 percent increase compared to the rest of the year, according to data analyzed by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The research states speed and nighttime driving are significant factors towards the number of crashes, and subsequently fatalities, involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days and 36 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involving teen drivers occurred between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue says distracted driving is another factor for crashes among teenagers. In Missouri, teenagers are not to required to take drivers education but Chief Bogue recommends it to help teens get better.

"It teaches them about usage safety, seat belt and about distracted driving so the more we can educate our kids the safer drivers they should be," Bogue said.

Bogue added parents can set a good example by practicing safe driving habits and following the law. Triple AAA recommends discussing with teens early and often the dangers of risky driving situations.

Mother of three Margaret Click, owns Malie's Boutique in Palmyra and says she is more concerned about adults not following road laws around teen drivers. Her boutique is located on Main Street in the downtown area and Click says she sees drivers speed down the busy road, putting people walking in danger and new teen drivers.

"I hope the roads just get safer and people are paying attention to their surroundings, " she added.

